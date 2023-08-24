GRAND RIVERS, KY — Sugar Creek Flower Farm is hosting its third annual Flowerfest this Saturday in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there is no entry fee. Guests can choose to pick flowers, buy food, or just enjoy the scenery.
Farm owners Stephanie and Mitch Gourieux expect 4,000 to 5,000 guests, possibly their biggest event yet.
"This is our one big event. We have several different events, but this is our one big one that we're known for, Flowerfest," Stephanie said.
The Gourieuxs started Flowerfest three years ago, during the first year of Sugar Creek Flower Farm. They said the event grows each year.
"We have people travel from all over," Stephanie said, "Every year it grows."
This year, guests can browse through booths of more than 60 vendors selling homemade products and other local goods. At least 10 vendors will be selling great food, drinks and refreshing treats.
Guests can enjoy live music throughout the day, face painting, giveaways and, of course, flower picking.
"Mostly, people like the experience of cutting their own flowers. That's what they like so much is getting to be out in the field, and the butterflies all around them and just making their own bouquet. It's the experience, not just the flowers itself," Stephanie said.
For $10, guests can purchase a basic vase and pick the flowers of their choice. Guests can choose decorative vases if they wish for a small additional charge. The owners recently put in a terrarium assembly station. It's is a do-it-yourself arrangement of succulents with decoration options such as sand, moss and rocks. Terrariums last for years, because succulents are slow-growing plants.
Flowerfest will have plenty of photo opportunities. The property has an old blue pickup truck, a vintage Volkswagen Beetle, a boat by the pond and much more.
The flower farm owners have a sheep farm up the hill where guests can see lambs, chickens and other animals.
The Gourieuxs love watching people have fun picking flowers. They find it rewarding to see others experience life on the farm.
"That's why we created this, so other people can come out and enjoy and experience a little bit of the farm life," Stephanie said.