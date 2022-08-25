PADUCAH — A specialized hauler plans to move superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day for the next two weeks, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The superload caravans will move at about 35 miles per hours on their way to Hopkinsville, the release says, with police escort and support vehicles.
KYTC District 1 and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office will attempt to provide more information on remaining loads as the schedule solidifies.