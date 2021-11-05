BENTON, KY — Growing kids need a balanced diet, but what happens when they can't get certain foods?
School districts are experiencing supply chain issues throughout the region. Leaders at Marshall County Schools say they're trying to adapt. They say they're working closely with their provider, Gordon Food Service, to get food substitutions and to receive their shipments on time.
Sandwiches, vegetables, milk. It's all about giving kids a healthy balanced meal on the daily.
But right now, providing students with options is a bit difficult because of supply chain issues.
"It's a major problem that we're experiencing," says McKenzie Suiter, the food services director at Marshall County Schools.
Marshall County Schools ordered 616 line items this week, and 56% of the orders were unfulfilled. School leaders say there's a trickledown effect.
"Definitely impacting the way we're serving and what we're serving, because it's not only affecting food — it's affecting beverages, it's affecting disposables, things the way that we serve our food," says Suiter.
Despite the shortages, schools are accommodating students.
Leaders say for those with food allergies, they make sure to do everything they can to put specific foods on students' plates.
"If we have a menu change, we make sure to email teachers so they can notify parents," says Suiter. "We have students with special dietary needs that we always make sure that we have something available for them to eat."
And with supply chains being impacted throughout the region, leaders hope to feed kids regardless.
We reached out to Gordon Food Service about what is causing specific supply chain issues with ordered items. The company has yet to respond.
This isn't just an issue isolated to Marshall County Schools.
Fulton County Schools also told us that supply issues are most likely impacting every school district in the area.