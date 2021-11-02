PADUCAH — The 65th annual Lions Clubs WPSD Local 6 Telethon of Stars is scheduled from 8p.m. to 10p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, on WPSD Local 6.
The telethon raises money to help fund centers that provide services to children and adults with special needs. Easterseals West Kentucky and UTM Infant Stimulation Program will benefit this year.
This year's Easterseals West Kentucky child ambassador is 2-year-old Braelynn Reeves. She was born with spina bifida, which carries with it a number of health issues. Doctors often describe a spina bifida diagnosis like a snowflake, because spina bifida affects people in different ways and no two diagnoses are the same. Spina bifida is a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. It is a type of neural tube defect. Spina bifida can happen anywhere along the spine if the neural tube does not close all the way.
Kari Reeves said when her daughter, Braelynn, was first born there were a lot of unknowns about the future.
"They said it was a possibility that she may or may not walk. She may need a wheelchair from time to time. She may need a walker. She may need braces, a cane or something like that. There were just so many unknowns. We didn't really know a whole lot," Reeves said.
Reeves started a Facebook page about Braelynn and her health journey as an emotional outlet and a way to learn about spina bifida.
"I think it kind of started out, I was in a really low spot to where I just needed encouragement. I needed some kind of support, because I was really scared. I wanted to try and find others that maybe had the same condition that she had and try to see their stories, see what I could expect and what not to expect," Reeves said.
Slowly but surely, Braelynn started improving. She really started to excel once she was enrolled at the Lily Pad of Easterseals West Kentucky in Paducah.
"They just treat her so good, like she's one of theirs, and I've just never seen a day care facility that has showed so much love and compassion for children," Reeves said.
At the Lily Pad, Braelynn gets the medical care she so desperately needs in order to improve mobility, speech and other health aspects of her life.
Braelynn has braces on her feet that assist in her ability to walk without a walker, cane or another device.
"She's all over the place. It's amazing. She's doing excellent right now. I'm just floored. She's all over the place all the time and I tell everybody, 'I can't complain, like, she keeps me on my toes, and I can't complain because, I mean, hey, she's walking,’" Kari Reeves said.
Your donations to the Telethon of Stars provide partial funding to Easterseals West Kentucky so the center can continue to provide to local families like Kari's.
"I'm a single mother. I raise three children by myself, and it has really helped me financially. I'm able to go to work. I'm able to get her the care she needs. Peace of mind. I don't have to worry, and she gets what she needs all day every day here. She gets the physical therapy, she gets the care that she needs and they're just so wonderful with her," Reeves said.