PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says a section of the Greenway Trail will be closed to the public on Wednesday, June 24, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
This closure is between Greenway Trail mile markers 2.7 and 2.9 behind the Smoke Shop on North 8th Street.
The city says this project is part of the Paducah Floodwall Rehabilitation Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
During this temporary closure, the city says USACE's contractor will be coordinating with Paducah Power System to install a transformer that will be used to power a new pump station, which will be constructed in the future.
If you have a question about the Floodwall Pump Station project and the temporary closure of the section of Greenway Trail, call the Engineering Department at 270-444-8511.