It's often said that when one business closes, another opens up. That proved true for The Cork Room, which now operates from the location of the former Notes and Jeremiah's BBQ building. The Cork Room adds to downtown Paducah's entertainment district, offering patrons a fun and sophisticated atmosphere.
Carrie and Paul Signa are no strangers to the downtown Paducah scene. They have operated Doe's Eat Place downtown for 17 years. Seeing Paducah evolve, they noticed a need to bring something new, fresh, and exciting to the area, and that sparked their idea for The Cork Room. The bar opened on June 6, and has already become a staple to the downtown area with just weeks of operation.
The Cork Room is offering a new way to eat and socialize with technological innovations. It's the first bar in town to incorporate a self-service wine dispenser, and the Signas have paved the way for patrons to enjoy high-end wine at a low cost.
The new wine dispensers are from a company called Mackin Technology based in California. The Signas say the device is exclusive to The Cork Room, which means no other bar within a 60-mile radius can have this type of device.
The machines are designed to keep wines at the right temperatures and uses vacuum suction to keep the wines fresh and crisp. Customers can dispense a 1-ounce up to a 5-ounce pour. The Signas say that allows patrons to try different wines without buying a whole bottle.
"The bottles are vacuum sealed and can last up to 90 days in our machines," Carrie said. "This never happens, because we go through them quickly, so they are always fresh."
Carrie says the most impressive part of the machines is their payment system. To use them, customers must purchase a reloadable card exclusively designed for the device. The card resembles a credit card, and can be purchased and loaded at The Cork Room. Buyers must present their identification during the purchase. Carrie said the machine monitors the user's expenses and regulates the amount of alcohol poured based on the remaining balance on the card.
"If you only have 55 cents on your card, you'll only get a 55-cent pour," Carrie said.
Carrie said even though you can dispense your wine, someone would still be monitoring and checking IDs upon issuing.
The Cork Room offers different types of wines from all over the world. The machines house white wines, red wines and blends. Some wines come from France, Germany or Italy. The Signas say this innovation allows wine enthusiasts to try wines cheaply. For a bottle that might cost $200, patrons can try it for $10 at the Cork Room. Carrie said that gives people a chance to branch out of their comfort zones and try different wines from different regions of the world.
Technology innovations aren't the only thing new for downtown Paducah, the Signas said They said The Cork Room is the only downtown eatery with all menu items on a tapas plates or flights. Having flights or smaller portions means customers can easily pair wine with their food.
As part of Paducah's entertainment district, Carrie said customers can also purchase one of the EDC cups and dispense your wine.
"You can buy the to-go cup," Carrie said. "If you already have it, you can fill it up without sitting down for a meal."
The Cork Room is one of many new businesses to open in Paducah.
City spokeswoman Pam Spencer said 20 new businesses have opened in Paducah just within the past year. Some notable ones include Stella's, Q&A Piano Bar and Retro Fitz. Additionally, two more businesses are expected to open soon, so it's worth keeping an eye out.
The Cork Room serves dinner from Thursday to Sunday, starting at 5 p.m. and closing at 11 p.m. On Sundays, the bar also offers brunch, which begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. For those who relish new and distinct culinary experiences, The Cork Room offers a rotating menu. You can visit the business' Facebook page to stay informed about the daily menu offerings.