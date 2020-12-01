CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- On Tuesday at approximately 5:15 p.m., Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Highway 94 near the intersection of Clayton Drive for a report of a three vehicle injury collision.
Preliminary investigation has indicated Marcella L. Jackson was operating a black Buick Regal and Kathryn P. Weeks was operating a white GMC Acadia, both facing eastbound on Highway 94, and both stopped at the temporary traffic control device. Michael A. Ray was operating a green Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Highway 94 when he failed to stop at the temporary traffic control device, striking the rear of Jackson’s vehicle. Jackson’s vehicle was then pushed into the rear of Weeks’ vehicle.
Marcella L. Jackson, age 54, of Murray, Kentucky was transported by personal vehicle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services and Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department.
Highway 94 near the Clayton Creek Bridge is temporarily restricted to one lane, which is controlled by a temporary traffic light.