MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Those living in Marshall County, Kentucky, are cleaning up after the storms. Some homes are destroyed after a tornado hit the county Friday night.
Many in the Cambridge Shores area off Moors Camp Highway and Sherwood Shores are trying to overcome the damage.
“Gone, went, glass broken," said Carolyn Borders. "Old furniture torn, broken. Just, just sad.”
Borders lost everything.
Located a mile away from Benton, Borders had lived in her home for the past 33 years.
Now, things are scattered.
You can see remnants of the house throughout the lawn.
“Sentimental items and necessities gone overnight," said Borders. "Families are having to rebuild after the devastating loss.”
Borders' family and friends are walking alongside her in this difficult journey.
Some items are OK, but mostly the other things are demolished.
“Everything, basically. The bedroom on the end is pretty much intact," said Borders. "I mean, we can get in there. That’s what they’re doing: getting the clothes and stuff today. But other than that, everything else is ruined.”
For now, Borders is holding onto hope that things will get better step by step as time progresses.
