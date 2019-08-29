Watch again

PADUCAH — Substance abuse continues to be a growing problem locally, causing more recovery centers to open. The new Turning Point center will open next week in Paducah with the goal of helping clients recover from addiction.

Turning Point's peer support specialists have firsthand experience with substance abuse and plan to use it to help others recover. Brandon Fitch, one of the peer support specialists, says his past experiences can set a positive example for clients.

"If I say I understand, then I truly understand, because I've been there," Fitch says. "You can definitely recover, go back into society and be successful."

Site Administrator Thelma Hunter says the opening of the Turning Point center shows how big the substance abuse problem is locally.

"We are fighting a losing battle right now. We are losing people so fast, especially to drugs laced with fentanyl," said Hunter. "We're just trying to help."

Some of the ways they help go beyond supporting recovery. The peer supporters can work with clients on job applications in the Turning Point computer lab to help move the recovery process along.

"We're going to help them build resumes, find jobs. We're going to have professionals coming in from different schools and other locations that actually have the resources and the proper connections that actually give these individuals a definite step up," Fitch says.

Fitch says something he's going to stress to the people he helps is taking recovery one step at a time so they don't get overwhelmed. The Turning Point center will open with its first groups at 8 a.m. on Sept. 6. You can visit the Turning Point website here to find out more.