PADUCAH — Speaking during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Series Luncheon on Thursday, U.S. Rep. James Comer discussed his advocacy for the farm bill, along with other issues impacting individuals and businesses in west Kentucky.
Discussing the farm bill, Comer highlighted the funding that goes towards food programs like SNAP and school lunches, as well as support for agriculture research and grants at Murray State University. Comer said federal crop insurance is the most crucial part of the Farm Bill, helping maintain economic stability in agriculture.
The farm bill comes up every five years. Congress last voted on it in 2018, and is scheduled to be voted on again on Sept. 30. Comer has said he plans to be the bill's leading advocate.
"This is the year the farm bill has to pass," Comer said. "I'm going to hopefully be a leading voice in seeing that all our needs are met in the farm bill this year."
Comer said the biggest complaint he receives, particularly from the agriculture sector, is the scarcity of workers. Every industry has reported a shortage of workers, and Comer said agriculture is suffering significantly. He said attracting workers to agriculture is already a complex process. Farmers heavily rely on the H2A program, a guest worker program that permits out-of-state workers to come and work in the United States. Comer said farmers are imploring more H2A workers.
"Farmers are begging for more H2A workers," Comer said. "Unfortunately, this H2A debate gets caught up in immigration, and immigration has become a hot-button social issue."
Comer said revisions are needed to address the concern.
"So, it becomes difficult to increase the number of guest workers coming into America, because some members of Congress want to tie that to amnesty, and others don't," he said.
The congressman said a shortage of H2A workers would result in higher food prices as fewer workers would be willing to harvest it.
We have observed an increase in payments for mortgages, cars, and credit cards. Comer attributed these price spikes to the recent credit rating decrease in the United States, stating that the country has a staggering $33 trillion debt and must spend more money from the federal budget on debt services. As this happens, interest rates increase, causing consumers to pay more.
"We're having to pay more for interest on a budget standpoint," Comer said. "Consumers have to pay more for mortgages, for cars and credit cards and things like that, so nothing good is happening, and until we get our spending under control in Washington, things will not get any better."
Comer said one of his congressional district's biggest complaints is that businesses need help navigating the federal bureaucracy.
"There are so many government agencies," Comer said. There is so much red tape, so much compliance, the labor laws are constantly changing, and it's hard to navigate through that," he said.
He said his committee has worked tirelessly to combat this issue and successfully collaborated with employers.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual workshops and luncheons, including the 2023 Public Policy Series, to network with legislative leaders and stay informed on issues.
Chamber President Sandra Wilson said the chamber plans to host the local state legislators in December as they prepare for the Kentucky General Assembly.