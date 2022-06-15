DAWSON SPRINGS, KY - These hot temps are not stopping some from helping those impacted by the December tornado.
One youth group from Indiana is in the area. They were enthusiastic. They hope their service helps those who need it most.
From drilling nails into drywall to extra fan to provide some relief, the youth group from Fairfield Christian Church in Indiana is hard at work.
"Just seeing the progress that we've been able to make in three days, it's really cool to see how we all work together and how something like this comes together," said Allie Younce, a youth group member.
They're working on a house for Josh Putty in a new location in Dawson Springs.
"In all this heat, just sweating and they have no stopping them," said Josh Putty, the owner of the new house. "I think each and every one of them are just a great person."
The roof blew off and the tornado twisted the foundation, making the original home unlivable.
Even in the sweltering heat, people are serving those areas stricken by the tornado, and volunteers say they're grateful for the opportunity.
"Getting to meet new people, getting to meet people from other parts of the country," said Jay Bennett, the Associate Pastor at Fairfield Christian Church. "Building relationships with them, hearing their story."
With new and old connections, Bennett says to reach out to people who need the help.
"When you have opportunities to help somebody, whether it be a big event like this or even if it's a small thing, take those times to come alongside somebody cause that's what builds community," said Bennett.
The youth group will be in the Princeton - Dawson Springs area for the rest of the week.
They originally planned to come in January when the tornado first hit.
However, they decided to first wait for FEMA to distribute help to people impacted by the storm.