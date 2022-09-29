PADUCAH — The annual Paducah Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Kentucky chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is being held at West Kentucky Community Technical College at 9 a.m. on October 1.
According to a Thursday release, Paducah's walk is one of 550 being held across the nation this year. Funds raised from the walk will support AFSP education programs and the organization's goal to lower the U.S. suicide rate 20% by the year 2025.
Volunteers hope that by walking, they can draw attention to the issue of suicide, and keep more families from experiencing suicide loss.
Last year, the Paducah walk had 116 participants and raised over $3900. To learn more about the walk or register to participate, click here.