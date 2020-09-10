FRANKFORT, KY — During Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced an update on the state's continuing efforts to fight COVID-19 and also marked the solemn milestone of losing more than 1,000 Kentuckians in the global pandemic.
With the state hitting six months since its first case and now surpassing more than 1,000 deaths, Gov. Beshear has ordered all flags on state buildings in the commonwealth to fly at half-staff for the next week.
Gov. Beshear will also observe a wreath-laying ceremony by the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard in the Capitol rotunda at 9 a.m. Thursday. He will also speak to the state at 4:30 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Handbell Ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort will ring bells during the wreath-laying ceremony. Ensemble members performing include Director Roy Nance, Don Hughes, Paul Mauer, and Larry Sturm.
Gov. Beshear emphasized that the most important action we all can take to fight COVID-19 is to wear a mask. He addressed the latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which like each of the previous reports, directly states that Kentucky should keep the statewide mask requirement in place.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said that the death toll should bring home the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis for everyone.
“In the United States of America, in roughly the last six months, more than 190,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. To put that in context, the city of Louisville is about 620,000 or so, so it’s like 30 percent of the city of Louisville has died in the last six months across the country,” Dr. Stack said. “People talk about the numbers, where there are inconsistent or where there are inaccuracies, but deaths are pretty clear. The implications to the United States of America are pretty substantial and profound. Now in Kentucky, today we crossed over a big milestone, with over 1,000 Kentuckians who’ve lost their lives from the coronavirus. And that’s a tragedy and a tragedy for their families. It’s a smaller tragedy than we might otherwise have had had we not taken the steps over the last six months we would have had larger totals like they’ve had in other states and in other areas. So I’m grateful that we’ve had the opportunity to blunt the harm but the harm that’s happened is substantial nonetheless.”