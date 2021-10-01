WEST PADUCAH — A company that owns water and sewer systems in the area is fighting to raise rates, and customers aren't happy about it. Bluegrass Water proposed water and sewer tariff rate changes for several neighborhoods.
The proposal was given to the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
That proposal was then partially denied by the commission.
Bluegrass Water is now appealing the civil case against several defendants, including the attorney general.
People in the Carriage Park neighborhood in West McCracken County say their $16 sewer bill shot up to around $85, which is a more than 430% increase.
Bluegrass Water owns neighborhood sewer systems in counties like McCracken, Calloway, Marshall, and Scott.
Bluegrass Water appealed a ruling made in August by the commission.
The appeal was made in September.
The commission said Bluegrass Water's initial application for the hikes was "deficient," and "it was necessary to suspend the rates proposed."
Bluegrass Water Vice President Mike Duncan sent us a statement via email.
He says that, "When Bluegrass Water purchased a group of highly distressed systems several years ago, we found they posed a very real threat to the health and environment of communities in the Paducah area."
Carriage Park residents experiencing this increased rate are frustrated.
"It makes me feel as though we're being taken advantage of," said James Dodge. "How would you like it if your electric bill went up 500% or your gas bill went over 500%?"
They say what they can do is talk to people up the chain and hopefully get a favorable response.
"The only thing we can do right now just wait and see what comes out of this lawsuit and go from there," said Mike Kluge.
The complaint filed by Bluegrass Water in the Franklin Circuit Court says that neighborhoods like Arcadia Pines, Carriage Park, and Marshall Ridge will be affected by the ruling.
The Carriage Park residents we spoke with say they have had to pay the rate increase even during this appeal process.
Bluegrass Water leaders say they are upgrading systems to make sure residents have safe services that are not damaging to the environment or to human health.
Other defendants in the civil case include Longview, Deer Run Estates, and Homestead Home Owners Associations.