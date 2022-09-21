MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A new group is seeking to provide community services, relief, and recovery to the people of Marshall County.
The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group was formed after the December 10 tornado swept through the area, destroying many homes and businesses in it's path. The group is made up of community leaders and non-profits in Marshall County who have come together to support community members as they try to recover.
On their website, they say they're hoping to assist survivors with their physical, emotional, financial, and spiritual recovery. The MCLTRG says many volunteers are needed, for anything from light construction work to certified skilled work like plumbing. To volunteer, click here and fill out the form.
If you would like to join the group, you can apply here.