It's time to give your heart a head start — with the Western Kentucky Heart Walk.
The walk will be at Noble Park—check in starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Noble Park Amphitheatre and the walk begins at 5:30 p.m.
It's a non-competitive walk with 1 and 3 mile routes. There will be kids and festival activities, heart healthy snacks and survivor recognition. Everyone is welcome to join in.
The American Heart Association and Mercy Health-Lourdes hospital are teaming up to host the event, which is one of more than 300 taking place nationwide. In fact, around 1 million people will be lacing up their tennis shoes with a goal of curing heart disease and stroke.
Each day more than 2-thousand Americans die from cardiovascular disease. It's the number-one killer in America.
Everyone who walks helps fund research that keeps hearts beating. Every donation helps create new technologies like the artificial heart valve, cholesterol drugs, stents, and the mechanical heart pump.
If you would like to register for the Heart Walk, click here.