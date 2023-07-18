PADUCAH — Winning the lottery is a thrilling experience. After there were no winners in the most recent drawing, the Powerball jackpot is estimated at $1 billion. Mega Millions currently has a jackpot of $640 million. If you are fortunate enough to win, knowing how to safely receive your prize and ensure your personal safety is critical.
What should you do if you win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot? Here are some pointers to assist you in getting through the process:
Keep your ticket safe
Sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. Kentucky Lottery spokesperson Jennifer Cunningham said signing the ticket will protect against anyone attempting to steal it or claim your win. If you win, you must keep your ticket safe. If you lose it, you may lose your shot of becoming a millionaire.
Verify your ticket
Check that your ticket is genuine and has the correct numbers before claiming your prize. You can do that by visiting the lottery website or calling customer care. Before claiming any winnings, ensure your ticket is genuine and has the proper numbers. People have assumed they've won, only to discover that their tickets needed to be validated. It's always a good idea to double check your ticket before getting too excited. According to the Kentucky Lottery, you must claim your award within 180 days of the drawing date.
Anonymity
Many lotteries permit winners to remain anonymous, which might shield you from unwanted attention and potential scams. In Kentucky, lottery winners are not able to remain anonymous. Cunningham said the Kentucky Lottery is subject to the Open Records Act, meaning anyone can request that information. You do, however, have the option of not disclosing your identity to the media. Financial counselor Brent Housman said winners can attempt to protect their anonymity by founding a trust or limited liability business to accept the award on their behalf. Those alternatives allow winners to keep their identities hidden while collecting their prizes. To identify the best course of action for their circumstances, winners should speak with a financial advisor and an attorney. “In Kentucky, the only way to try and remain anonymous is through a trust or a legal document," said Housman.
Get professional help
Winning a considerable quantity of money might be stressful. Consider employing a financial advisor or a lawyer to assist you in managing your winnings and making sound decisions. When collecting money, Housman advised having a plan. Before doing anything, he said you should consult a financial advisor or a lawyer. "First things first, contact an attorney," Housman said. "Contact an advisor. Contact a CPA. It would help if you had an attorney draw up a legal document or a trust to accept the lottery winnings. We're looking for protection on the front end."
Be cautious of scams
Lottery frauds are unfortunately widespread. One example is if someone reaches out to you claiming to be from the lottery and requests your personal information or payment. Always double check any requests with the lottery
Winning the lottery can be a life-changing experience, but you must safeguard yourself and your winnings.