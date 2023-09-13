PADUCAH — A global shortage of maritime workers is impacting almost 690,000 jobs globally, as reported by Drewry, a leading provider of research for the marine and shipping industry. Recent reports show the worker shortage in the sector has risen to 9% from 2022 — a 5% increase.
According to River Works Discovery, Kentucky ranks fifth in the maritime and shipping industry, providing nearly 100,000 jobs. However, the state requires more workers to support more than 1,590 miles of navigable inland waterways.
The "Who Works the River" career event by River Works aims to educate high school students about the maritime industry. The event offered hands-on activities like line-throwing, knot-tying and personal protective equipment safety to introduce students to maritime careers. Industry-leading companies like Ingram Barge, James Marine and American Commercial Barge Line also gave presentations to provide students with insights into the industry.
River Works Discovery Executive Director Errin Howard highlighted the dire need for barge workers, clerks and captains in the industry. She emphasized the importance of preparing and raising awareness among high schoolers, which might encourage them to enter the industry early on.
"So, what are we up against as an industry?" Howard said. "Students understand from a young age what it's like to be a police officer, a lawyer, or a firefighter, but unless they have a family member working in this industry, they probably have not heard about it. And so we are doing our education and awareness, and it's a big piece of the puzzle."
Howard said 10.7 billion tons of goods are transported annually across oceans, rivers and lakes. Kentucky contributes 108 million tons, accounting for $11.9 billion. Howard said the industry requires deckhands and barge workers, but she highlighted the diverse job opportunities available within the field.
"They might think they want to work in automotive," Howard said. "They don't stop to think that every towboat has an engine, and someone needs to work on it. There are many pathways you can go within this limitless industry."
Dominicc Arnett, a 12th-grader at Paducah Tilghman high school, was among the students at the career event. He said the event opened his eyes to things he didn't know about the industry.
"I learned a couple of benefits working on a barge, things I never knew before," Arnett said. "Like how you only work half the year, how the pay just from training is excellent right out of high school. You don't need to go to college, and you can go to college if you want to move up."
Although he said that isn't his dream job out of high school, Arnett feels confident knowing that's an industry he can fall back on, which is rewarding in more than one way.
"There are some things I might want to try out," Arnett said. "It is not simply blue collared work, working nine to five or waking up early, getting sweaty or stinky. You can do many different things, and it's better than people seem.
Asonte Newson is also a 12th-grader at Paducah Tilghman High School who attended the career event. She said the hands-on experience was a great way to get her interested.
"I enjoyed the fact that they allowed us to participate in some things," Newson said. "Instead of just being told how to do something, it was refreshing to get that hands-on experience that grabs my attention."
Newson said it isn't an industry she initially thought about working towards, but having the knowledge could be helpful to her in the future.
"I like experiencing different jobs," she said. "I might change my mind along the way, and I appreciate this event giving me that experience, so I won't go in blind."
River Works Discovery seeks to expand its reach by hosting events for more local high schools and potentially other grades.