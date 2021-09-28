PADUCAH — The winter holiday season may seem far away, but for some businesses, it's just around the corner.
It's all about using technology to reach audiences and customers, and businesses in Paducah are doing just that.
The pandemic brought many changes, and stores in the area are adjusting to it. The Kentucky Retail Federation says businesses are utilizing technology.
"Because of the pandemic, even your smaller stores have had to up their social media and internet game to showcase what they have in the store," Kentucky Retail Federation spokesman Steve McClain says.
Stores we talked with use social media platforms — specifically, Facebook Live. The live videos help businesses highlight their products, which in turn brings awareness about the businesses themselves.
At Treasure Tree and Tree Climbers Boutique in Paducah, the owner says the pandemic brought a learning curve.
"Everything that had to do with our businesses," owner Katherine Thomas says. "Our buying, presentation, online sales. We had to learn to be innovative and kind of learn on the fly."
They're expecting the best holiday season yet because of how they've used technology to ramp things up.
"We had not been as intentional before the pandemic," Thomas says. "It kind of forced us to be more intentional with everything including our business."
At Troutt Old Time General Store in Paducah, management says social media has been a huge plus.
"We definitely have an increase because of the Facebook Lives, really got people to see our stores and know what we had," Troutt Old Time General Store owner Crystal Troutt says. "Maybe they heard of it and never came in."
Both store owners we talked to say they post Facebook Live videos on a regular basis.
The Kentucky Retail Federation also says shoppers should make sure to make their lists and get out early to shop, as there may be a backlog in holiday gifts at your favorite stores because of supply chain issues.