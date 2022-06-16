PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Kentucky Avenue.
The Paducah Police Department says 55-year-old Patricia Martinez is dealing with homelessness and may be living in her vehicle. Officers say she was last known to have been staying in the parking lot of the Speedwash on Kentucky Avenue.
Martinez is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Officers ask anyone with information about Martinez's whereabouts to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.