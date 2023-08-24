PADUCAH — Excessive heat is dangerous for everyone, but especially for people with diabetes. They’re at an increased risk for heat exhaustion and dehydration, because diabetes can make it difficult for the body to regulate its internal temperature.
Paige Bell has been living with Type 1 diabetes since she was 12. She said she has always been aware of her condition and does her best to stay on top of her medications. But, on Aug. 15 she had a diabetic seizure, and passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Goodwill Operational Center in Paducah.
"I didn't eat breakfast that morning, and I have had to ration my insulin," she said. "I've not been eating, so you must take in more insulin when you eat.
Bell said she felt fine until she decided to run errands in the 90-degree weather.
"I felt like it was low, but I was fine because it's been lower before," Bell said.
According to the American Diabetic Association, approximately 450,340 Kentuckians have diabetes, and more than half are unable to pay for the medication they need.
Diabetic seizures and comas are life-threatening conditions that can result from low or high blood sugar levels, according to the Mayo Clinic.
On Aug. 15, Margie Silva, the manager of the Goodwill Operational Center, said she and another co-worker heard a loud boom outside.
"We came out, and we saw a vehicle that the driver seemed disoriented and attempting to turn into a side street," Silva said. "But what they thought was a side street was a car, so we knew something was wrong."
When they rushed outside to investigate, they found Bell virtually unresponsive.
"She eventually got out of the vehicle, and we discovered it was a beautiful young woman," Silva said. "We noticed she had an insulin meter on her arm and knew she was in medical distress.”
People with diabetes are advised to take extra care in hot weather by staying hydrated, wearing breathable clothing and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.
Dr. Ethan Walker, a family physician with Mercy Health who also has diabetes, said it is essential for people with diabetes to monitor their blood sugar levels closely during hot weather, because the heat can affect insulin absorption.
"People with diabetes might be slightly more at risk for that type of thing, especially if their blood sugars are not more controlled," he said.
Walker said having enough snacks and water when insulin is low is critical.
"So, one thing about diabetes — it can more easily dehydrate you, especially if your blood sugar is consistently running high,” Walker said. "You use a lot of that water through your urine, because your kidney is trying to get all that excess sugar out of your system."
Silva said she was relieved when she found Bell, and she stressed the importance of recognizing medical distress to avoid misjudgments.
"We often assume incidents like this are drug-related, but medical illnesses can be masked that way," she said.
She said she hopes people can become educated to recognize and identify signs of medical-related distress, so if they ever witness an incident like the medical emergency Bell experienced, people will be more rational and level-headed.
"People should take that time to learn about stuff like this," Silva said. "Even going the extra mile to get certifications to handle the situation more carefully."
Bell shared her gratitude for Silva, giving her a cake to show just how much she cared.
"I am so glad that Margie caught me, because I could have had a brain injury or something from it," Bell said.