CADIZ, KY — The Woodlands Nature Station recently welcomed their newest feathered friend to the family– a bald eagle named Didatinidohi.
According to a social media post from the station, Didatinidohi (ᏗᏓᏘᏂᏙᎯ in the Cherokee alphabet) is an adult male bald eagle who was found with a suspected gunshot wound to his wing.
The station explained Didatinidohi- who's also known as Dohi- was originally from West Virginia. Before his arrival at the nature station, Dohi spent several months at the Avian Conservation Center, the post says. According to their website, the ACC specializes in rehabilitating birds of prey, like Raptors, Eagles, and Hawks. To learn more about Birds of Prey and the mission of the ACC, click here.
According to the post, Didatinidohi is a Cherokee word that means "leader" or "captain." The nature station expressed gratitude to the organizations that helped them select and "appropriate and respectful" name, including: Mr. John Ross of the Cherokee Language Department, Mr. Troy Poteete of the Trail of Tears Association, Ms. Carla Hildebrand of Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site, and Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.
The Woodlands Nature Station is home to another bald eagle named Tahahente, or Taha for short. She was named after one of her rescuers. According to the Woodlands Nature Station website, Taha was also the victim of a gunshot wound. She had to undergo a partial wind amputation and will never be able to be released to the wild. The station says Dohi will be a great companion for Taha.
The Woodlands Nature Station is home to numerous rescue animals, including: a bobcat, a groundhog, and opossum, red wolves, flying squirrels, turtles, snakes, owls, and more. Visitors can visit the station to meet the animals, or take part in any of the weekly events hosted by the station. To learn more about the Woodlands Nature Station and see a full schedule of events, visit their website here.