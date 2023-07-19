PADUCAH — As our region faces storms and flooding from heavy rainfall, power company employees have been working tirelessly to restore electricity to roughly 2,000 affected areas across west Kentucky. Dedicated workers brave hazardous conditions and work long hours to ensure power is restored in their communities.
Working during storms can pose real dangers for power company workers or linemen. High winds, heavy rain and lightning strikes can make the job extremely hazardous. Power lines are prone to be knocked down, and workers risk electrocution if they come into contact with live wires. Workers can also slip and fall in slippery conditions or get hit with flying debris. It's a job that requires a lot of skill, experience and bravery.
When restoring power during a storm, electricity workers take every precaution to protect themselves from those hazards. One of the most important ways to do that is wearing personal protection equipment or PPE. That includes rubber gloves, insulated boots and protective clothing made from flame-resistant materials. Linemen also wear hard hats to protect their heads and safety glasses or face shields to protect their eyes. Jackson Purchase Energy spokesman Scott Adair said using PPE is a significant part of a lineman's job, and being safe is their top priority.
"PPE is not our linemen's first line of defense," Adair said. "We take safety seriously, and our first line of defense is our extensive training on safety in the field."
Adair said training to be a lineman is a challenging undertaking. He said most agencies require trainees to undergo a four-year apprenticeship, which is the equivalent of going to a four-year college. It involves training in the classroom and on the job.
"So, this training involves thousands of hours of on-the-job training and bookwork," Adair said. "We do continuous training yearly and pick a subject based on suspected conditions monthly to discuss."
During that time, apprentices learn about the electrical systems they will be working with, safety procedures and the proper use of PPE. They also learn about the different tools and equipment used in the trade, including bucket trucks, cranes and other heavy machinery. When linemen complete their apprenticeship, they are well prepared to restore power during storms and other emergencies.
Power companies carry a heavy burden when trying to restore power quickly. Electricity is integral to our daily lives, and without it, we cannot power our homes, businesses or essential services like hospitals or emergency responders. Reidland resident Juanita Burden was worried that a power outage at her home might last a long time. As a mother of five, she was concerned that not having electricity would prevent her from getting things done. After 45 minutes, a lineman restored power to her home. Burden expressed gratitude for the electricity workers.
"I'm thankful for them, because they work forcefully in hazardous conditions," Burden said. "I feel sorry for them and their families, but I'm thankful for them. We are blessed to have them."
Despite the challenges posed by downed power lines and flooding, utility employees have remained focused on restoring power to those in need. They work around the clock, using state-of-the-art equipment and tools to repair damaged infrastructure and restore power to homes and businesses.