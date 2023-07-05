By taking one step, you might change your everyday life.
Are you looking to improve your concentration, physical health or even have some fun? You should look into starting a workout routine.
There is a list of benefits that follow when you exercise. It can lower your health risks, lower depression and anxiety, and improve your energy levels.
Dr. Michael Watson with Baptist Health Paducah said exercise should be fun, and it should feed your soul.
"Exercise is supposed to do three things for you. It's supposed to move your joints and your soft tissues and your muscles and that's both like contraction and relaxation. So, you need to have some stretching in there so you don't hurt something. It needs to move your fluids and then it needs to feed your soul, so if you don't like it you won't do it. And if you don't do it you won't get the benefit," said Dr. Watson.
He said exercise looks different for everyone. Workouts look different for everyone; your workout might be playing pickleball with your friends while someone else could be walking peacefully after work. The focus of the workout will vary as well the amount of time you spend working out.
Once your body adjusts to the new hobby, you will gain strength to do more and go for longer periods of time.
"So, what I tell individuals is, regardless of you know trying to get in 20 minutes or 40 minutes of an activity—most days of the week. You're better off if you can do even just 1-2 minutes of exercise a that simulates your body several times a day to work up to a few minutes a day. Then trying to figure out my life is so hectic today when am I going to find 10 minutes to exercise," said Dr. Watson.
He encourages his patients at least once a year to take the first step towards getting into a workout routine. The first workout you try may not be something you like, but it does not mean you should give up. The place you workout may change too. You may not want to workout with other people at the gym or in a public place.
Dr. Watson said, "Find five minutes you know you don't have to find 20 minutes; you don't have to find an hour and you may not even have to find a gym. Okay if you've got a space big enough to lay down in the floor, you have a space big enough that you can do exercise and if you can just find 5 minutes, try something and see what happens."
Another bonus to beginning an exercise habit is making connections with new people. You could join a gym, enroll in an exercise class, or start walking with a friend. You will gain accountability and motivation from having a workout partner. Dr. Watson said by taking that first step it could change your day-to-day life.
"It could be a huge factor in changing your health in that you know the proper exercise and then the results of it could actually change what we prescribe and how much we prescribe and how much support someone really needs you know from a chemical standpoint," he said.
Blaine McDonald is starting a new segment called Workout Wednesday. You are encouraged to go to her Facebook page and comment your favorite ways and places to workout. By doing that, she will come workout with you or with your exercise group. You can find that link here.