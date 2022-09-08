PADUCAH — Get ready for a rock'n'roll explosion — the Market House Theatre is kicking off their 59th season with a musical based on the hit movie, "School of Rock."
The show opens on Thursday at 7 p.m. and runs nightly until Sunday. It runs again from the Thursday Sept. 15-18. Tickets are available now, and you can purchase them here.
Andrew Lloyd Weber's musical is based on Mike White's hit Paramount movie, School of Rock. According to the Market House Theatre's website, the musical "follows Dewey Finn; a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band."
According to the MHT, the show will feature popular hit songs from the movie, plus some new ones.