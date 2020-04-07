LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Kentucky Nurse Association is launching the Apricot Ribbon Campaign to support healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The KNA says the campaign is a unique way that honors social distancing while lifting the spirits of care providers.
KNA says all Kentuckians are invited to start tying apricot colored ribbons around trees, lamp posts, and any other landmarks as to serve as a visible reminders of the tireless dedication of healthcare providers during this time.
The KNA also says they are developing a plan that includes outreach to nurses who are infected with the virus, mental health support, calls to senior nurses, physical safety instructions and free online learning offerings.
The KNA website says that the association is the only full-service professional organization for the state's entire nurse population.