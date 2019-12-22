PADUCAH— With Christmas just a few days away, many families are wrapping up their holiday shopping.
Kentucky Oaks Mall was filled with people trying to get those last minute gifts Sunday.
Shopping bags filled with items, kids sitting on Santa's lap, the Christmas shopping rush is in full swing.
This is Michelle Wyatt's fourth round of holiday shopping. She's buying gifts for her father-in-law and baby cousin. Wyatt says she's shopping this late in the game because life has gotten so busy.
"I think you always try to get your Christmas shopping done as soon as possible and as organized as possible, but that doesn't usually happen," Wyatt said.
To accommodate last minute shopping, the mall has extended hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. so people can get those last minute gifts for their loved ones.
Richie Wilkerson is shopping for his parents, kids, and great nieces and nephews.
"I mean it's really not about the gifts," Wilkerson said. "I mean I like to give gifts. You know, I've got a grandson. I've got a new grandson so I'm kind of excited to see him open his."
Wyatt says although the mall gets hectic, she enjoys the experience.
"My favorite part about Christmas shopping is probably just really taking the time to think about what each person will like and especially if it gets to be a surprise and getting to see their excitement," Wyatt said.
You better check everything off your list because time is running out.
The extended holiday hours will continue through Monday. The mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.