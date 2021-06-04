PADUCAH — You can find “now hiring” signs just about anywhere right now. Even with jobless claims dropping across the nation, employers are still struggling to fill positions.
The McDonalds, Popeye’s, and Arby's on Lone Oak Road have signs asking people to apply.
The Arby's location has shortened its hours and is only doing drive-thru because of the worker shortage.
Some businesses are adding more incentives to attract potential employees like increased pay and other benefits.
Kentucky Oaks Mall had a summer job fair Friday, where several employers said they need more people.
The Graves County Jail is trying to fill eight positions for deputy jailers and kitchen staff.
Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah also set up shop to find employees.
General merchandise manager Sarah Whitis said employees like her have to work six days a week because the business is short-staffed.
"We're definitely looking for somebody. It's our busy season at our dealership, and we really need somebody right now," said Whitis.
Four Rivers Harley Davidson is looking to hire one full-time and one part-time employee.
"I enjoy it because I love my job so much, but we are losing time with our families having to work more, so it's kind of hard," said Whitis.
There were plenty of people shopping, but the job fair tables saw only saw a few stops Friday morning.
Worthington Industries in Paducah is an industrial metals manufacturer. The company has incentives ready, increasing its signing bonus from $1,000 to $3,000.
Kara Geiger was set up at their table to recruit potential employees. She hopes the new signing bonus will be one of several benefits to attract more people.
"It's a difficult job, but it's an excellent career once you get used to the work," said Geiger. "We find that once you've been there for about six months, getting used to the physical aspect of the work people realize that it is such an excellent opportunity for them, for growth and development and to earn pay increases."
The Muhlenberg Job Corps was present to provide another free resource for those looking for the right career.
Admissions Counselor Mikka Walker said the job corps is looking specifically for those between the ages of 16 and 24 who are unsure of their next steps.
"Even though you have an idea that maybe you like welding or think that you like welding, that's an area you want to try, we're going to give you the opportunity to try that before you decide that, that's the career you want to go to," said Walker.
The crowd picked up a little more in the afternoon, but organizers expect more people to show up Saturday.
A lot of people don't think businesses are paying enough.
The employers at the job fair ask that you give them a call or check out their websites to learn more about their pay and benefits before ruling them out.
The summer job fair will continue from 11 a.m. To 5 p.m. Saturday in Kentucky Oaks Mall's Center Court.