PADUCAH — All non-essential retail business in Kentucky will closed by 8 p.m. Monday.
It was a quiet day at Kentucky Oaks Mall on Monday, with "we're closed" signs in front of almost every store. Seats were empty at The Station Burger Company. With the no dine-in rule, owner Carl Medlin said they've been filling fewer orders.
"We're probably down over 90% in business," Medlin said.
Most businesses in the mall have closed their doors.
The restaurants in the mall are finding new ways to reach their customers.
Restaurants are takeout only at this time. And Medlin said fewer customers means financial challenges.
"I think every small business is facing the same issues right now," Medlin said. "We have employees that we don't want to lose. There's people being laid off or even losing jobs."
Medlin said he will be ready to open back up as soon as it's safe to do so.
