PADUCAH – Kentucky Oaks Mall will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 20, in accordance with the Gov. Andy Beshear's "Healthy at Work" plan.
Normal mall hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, will start immediately, however, you should call or check online for the hours of individual stores.
The mall says extensive measures are in place to make every visit a safe and healthy one.
All businesses and customers are urged to follow the state's Healthy at Work plan, which provides guidance for protecting the health of employees, customers, and their families. You can find the plan here.
There will be several changes around the mall including new signage and physical barriers to encourage social distancing, and more cleaning in high-touch areas,
Additionally, many of the mall's retailers will now be offering "Mall To Go" curbside pickup at designated mall entrances. You can use this service by calling the store in advance to place orders.
A full list of stores and phone numbers can be found here.
The mall says the entire mall will be open, but some stores, restaurants, and other businesses may be opening at a later date or with alterations to their normal routine.
More so, local manufacturers and retailers may qualify for free rent at the Personal Protection Equipment marketplace because of high demand for PPE
For more information about mall merchants and events, go to www.kentuckyoaksmall.com.