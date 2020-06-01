PADUCAH — Police say vandalism at Kentucky Oaks Mall Sunday night was not directly connected to a peaceful protest that was held at Noble Park in Paducah earlier in the evening. Officers say they're still working to find out who's responsible.
Sunday night, windows were shattered at Five Below at Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Activist LaVar Holt said that act of vandalism is tainting the image of the peaceful protest.
"We had a peaceful event that was making progress for the future to continue it so that we can get the change we're looking for," Holt said. "This is getting in the way of everything. This is not going to make anything any better. This is not the solution to any of the problems we're seeing right now."
Monday, there's a piece of wood covering the window, duct tape on the panels, and only a few pieces of glass left. Police Chief Brian Laird said whoever did it could have been at the protest, but investigators know it's a separate group of people.
"I definitely don't think that the message that was heard and received in the community at Noble Park is the same message that we have out a Kentucky Oaks Mall a few hours later,"Laird said.
Holt said the community needs to learn from this.
"It all starts with the parents," Holt said. "We have to educate ourselves first. Then, we are responsible to educate our children in the most responsible and educated way so they don't come out here and act like this."
Laird said the focus of the protest is what should be focused on, not the vandalism.
No arrests have been made. Laid said he believes this was an isolated event, and said he doesn't see a large group damaging businesses. He does say business owners should be vigilant.