PADUCAH — Cato is the newest addition to Kentucky Oaks Mall. The women's fashion store is joining as one of the many new businesses in the mall. Kentucky Oaks Mall’s property manager and Cato’s district manager say increased foot traffic helps stores make sales.
From shoes to home décor, Property Manager Jean Alford says the mall is a one stop shop.
"It's nice that you can come in a do a variety of shopping," says Alford.
While malls across America have suffered since the start of online shopping, Kentucky Oaks Mall says they're more than 70% full. That’s something Alford says is a positive impact of the mall's location.
"It's unique that Kentucky Oaks Mall is in this hub where we reach people in Illinois and almost to Tennessee," says Alford.
Alford says the mall is constantly looking for new businesses. It's a combination of both the leasing department and businesses getting in contact with each other.
Cato District Manager Jordan Obot says she's already seen the advantages of having a location in the mall.
"It's just a new environment and new customer base. We're excited," says Obot.
Cato is welcoming the foot traffic. They have more than 300 stores in Kentucky alone, including one in Southside Paducah.
"The consistent foot traffic is something I've noticed in the mall. There is always someone walking through the mall versus being in a strip mall where you may or may not have that customer pool on a daily basis all hours of the day," says Obot.