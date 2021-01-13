PADUCAH — Malls changed how they did business during the pandemic, which included limiting hours of operations.
While Kentucky Oaks Mall is ready to return to regular hours, some retailers aren't.
The mall houses dozens of businesses, seeing thousands of customers a year. The mall reduced its hours because of the pandemic, returning to regular hours after Thanksgiving.
Joe Bell is the Director of Corporate Communication for CAFARO Company, the parent firm for the mall.
He said a memo was sent to tenants because some businesses are still working on reduced hours.
"They knew they had to. Some, for whatever reason, have not gone back to standard hours. That's not a good practice we think," said Bell.
Mall management sent the memo to all mall merchants. Employees of several stores in the mall told Local 6 they received it Tuesday.
Bell said we were not permitted to go inside and speak with tenants about how the memo.
"This is an internal matter between our tenants and us, and it's something that is generally not subject to public discussion," said Bell. "We maintain the confidentiality that our merchants ask of us, and so that's why we're not going to take any further steps to advance a public debate about our internal discussions."
Local 6 made calls and heard the opinions from several merchants with stores in the mall. Two were happy with the decision, saying it would be good for business and customers.
Another business wasn't worried, because they already operate at that time. The rest of the retailers were upset, saying it was not the right time.
Bell said the memo is part of their lease.
The memo states that if instructions aren't followed, the landlord reserves the right to enforce the terms of the lease.
"There's no way you're going to get additional foot traffic by closing if you keep your doors open longer, you will see additional customers," said Bell. "That's a guarantee, and as soon as customers understand that, yes, we're getting back to normal, more and more of them are going to want to come into the shopping center inside the mall."
The mall's standard hours run from 10 a.m. To 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. To 6 .p.m. on Sunday.