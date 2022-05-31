Looking for a reason to spend time in the great outdoors this coming weekend? The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is offering a free fishing weekend June 4-5.
The department says the free fishing weekend is open to everyone, including Kentucky residents and visitors, with or without a fishing license. While fishing licenses and trout permits won't be needed during the event, fishers will still need to follow the state's size and number limits.
Multiple communities in Kentucky will also offer special free fishing events on Saturday for kids, the department says.
In the Local 6 area, events will be held in McCracken and Trigg counties.
In McCracken County, the Noble Park Fish Out will be held at Lake Gerry Montgomery in the park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The catch and release fishing event is for kids ages 5 to 12. Limited equipment and bait will be available, and goodie bags will be available for the first 75 kids registered for the event. The department says there will also be a fishing contest with prizes. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Shelter 10 in the park.
In Trigg County, Kids Fishing Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Land Between the Lakes. The event will be held at the Golden Pond Visitors' Center at 238 Visitor Center Drive in Golden Pond, Kentucky. The department says fishing poles and bait will be provided. Land Between the Lakes says the event will also include giveaways.
For more information about the Noble Park Fish Out, call 270-444-8508.
For more information about Land Between the Lakes, visit landbetweenthelakes.us.
For more information about Kentucky fishing and boating regulations, visit fw.ky.gov.
For more resources to help new fishers get started and for the full list of free fishing events for kids being offered in Kentucky on Saturday, click here.