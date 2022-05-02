FLATWOODS, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky police officer was hospitalized after being shot while investigating a report of a suspicious person near a home.
Kentucky State Police spokesperson Shane Goodall told news outlets the Flatwoods police officer was shot in the neck when he approached a suspect at Bayberry Townhomes. He was in stable condition after having emergency surgery.
Goodall said a Kentucky State Police trooper spotted suspect Jonathan Smithers of Catlettsburg hours later near a business less than a mile from the shooting. He said the 42-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.