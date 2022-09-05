MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY — Emergency management officials in Muhlenberg County and Barren County, Kentucky, are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a crashed or landed helicopter.
The Muhlenberg County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post on Monday that officials last made contact with the pilot late Saturday evening in Ohio County, Kentucky. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said agencies last pinged the pilot's phone and iPad in Ohio County as well.
Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said he believed the pilot, named David Stone, was flying low to avoid storms.
The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office says Stone took off from Coeur Airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday. Stone stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife, the emergency management office says, and told her he was headed to Glasgow, where he planned to fuel up the helicopter again. He planned to fly from Glasgow to Knoxville, Tennessee.
But, the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office says, Stone didn't contact his wife again after the Sparta phone call. His wife called Glasgow Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Smiths Grove Police Department around 12 a.m. Sunday. Since then, agencies have conducted road surveys in multiple counties, including roadways approaching airport property, to no avail, the emergency management agency says. Civil Air Patrol and local pilots have also been flying grid searches over counties, but the emergency management offices says they haven't been able to find the helicopter yet either.
According to the statement from Muhlenberg County Emergency Management, officials there plan to focus their search in Mammoth Cave National Park, where they say several witnesses reported seeing a low-flying helicopter.
In Barren County, officials are asking property owners to search their own properties as well — looking on open ground and in wooded areas.
"If you do come across the helicopter that you do not tamper with the helicopter at all. If you see Mr Stone provide the appropriate aid that is needed," a Facebook post from the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Office says. "Immediately call 911 and provide them with as much information as possible so we can get him the aid needed. We are keeping a positive end result but need everyone’s help."