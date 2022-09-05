MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY — Muhlenberg County Emergency Management asked the public to be on the lookout for a crashed or landed helicopter.
According to a Monday Facebook post, officials last made contact with the pilot late Saturday evening in Ohio County, Kentucky. They reportedly last pinged his phone and iPad in Ohio County as well.
Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said he believed the pilot was flying low to avoid storms.
According to the statement, emergency management officials plan to focus their search in Mammoth Cave National Park, where they say several witnesses reported seeing a low-flying helicopter.