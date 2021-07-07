FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky is one of dozens of states suing Google, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday.
Cameron says Kentucky is one of 37 states suing the company over its app store practices.
The lawsuit accuses Google of exclusionary practices regarding the Google Play Store and Google Billing, saying the company unfairly restricts competition and driving up app prices.
“Our lawsuit alleges that Google’s anticompetitive business practices violated state and federal antitrust laws, causing direct harm to Kentucky consumers,” Cameron said in a statement. “Illegal and anticompetitive practices by a dominant company, such as Google, hurt Kentucky consumers and Kentucky businesses operating in the marketplace. Our bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from across the country has joined together to stop these practices from continuing.”
Utah, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee are leading the suit. Other states that have joined include Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. The District of Columbia has joined as well.
Download the document below to read the lawsuit for yourself.