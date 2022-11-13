PADUCAH — The Kentucky Open Government Coalition weighed in on a local university using the First Amendment as an excuse to deny an open records request.
This stems off of testimony provided by former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe during the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission's hearings for former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson.
During Jameson's hearings, Lampe and Jameson both testified the judge contacted Murray State President Bob Jackson about an open records request filed by WKMS, Murray State's public radio affiliate, to obtain video of Jameson walking around the courthouse in his underwear. JCC charged Jameson with using his position as a judge in an effort to stop the story from running.
In the Kentucky Open Government Coalition's article, they shared their opinion on Murray State University's reasoning to deny WPSD Local 6's open records request about any communications relating to Jackson and the WKMS story.
The coalition says, "The First Amendment erects no barrier to public information. It is not a federal law or regulation that prohibits disclosure of public records. Murray State's argument is a textual non-starter and, frankly, deeply offensive."
Their article goes on to say, "The Kentucky Open Government Coalition firmly believes that the open records appeal — soon to be filed on behalf of Perry Boxx and WPSD by Louisville attorneys Michael Abate and Rick Adams — will confirm the latter and that the communications it unearths will expose an unrivaled level of university cynicism and duplicity."
In their response to WPSD Local 6's open records request, Murray State's General Counsel Robert Miller says, "Permitting the public to engage in fishing expeditions by searching the files of journalists and/or an agency of the press, undermines and dissuades the press from fulfilling its Constitutionally protected freedom."
Any communications that were provided by the university, which were made up of conversations between the university's Provost Tim Todd and others, were heavily redacted. Those emails provided no information requested under Kentucky Open Records law.
