FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has two new regional driver testing branch locations available.
State police said the new branches are in Madisonville and Owensboro. The Madisonville office serves Caldwell, Crittenden, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg and Webster counties, while the Owensboro site is for residents of Daviess, Hancock, and Ohio counties.
Gov. Andy Beshear says the regional testing locations offer more efficient services.
Driver testing was offered starting Monday in both locations. Appointments can be made online and are available Monday through Friday at the state police website. Appointments are required for a permit, driver’s license or commercial driver’s license test.
Officials are working to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30.