WEST KENTUCKY — More popup driver's licensing offices are opening to help Kentuckians replace licenses and IDs lost in the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak.
Gov. Andy Beshear has waived the fee for those storm victims needing a replacement.
The new locations will be set up at three state resort parks in the area.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, popup locations will be in place at Kenlake State Resort Park at Hardin and Lake Barkley State Resort Park near Cadiz.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, a popup office will be available at Kentucky Dam Village at Gilbertsville.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the popup offices will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at each locations.
No appointments are needed. Simply walk in during the hours of operation to be served.
This week, popup teams have been working at Dawson Springs City Hall, Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park and at Hopkins County Central High School, near Earlington. KYTC says another popup team has been working in Mayfield at 355 Charles Drive, and will continue at that location through Jan. 28.
For more information about the Kenlake and Kentucky Dam Village popup events, email KYTC.DDLPaducah@ky.gov or call 270-575-7035. For more information about the Lake Barkley event, call 270-399-7417 or email KYTC.DDLMadisonville@ky.gov.