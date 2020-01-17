PADUCAH — The Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field and Stream Expo has made its way to west Kentucky. It is being held at the Paducah Convention Center for the first time.
The state expo has always been in Louisville, where the venue saw a drop in attendance.
Organizers decided to bring the event to Paducah, where the white-tailed deer population is thriving.
People walked around checking out the latest gear and equipment for their outdoor activities, while learning proper safety practices.
The expo welcomes all outdoor enthusiasts, with everything to make anyone's outdoor experience memorable.
Paducah Shooter's Supply Archery Manager Caleb McCutchen said safety is key to ensure a smooth and fun experience.
"This is the first crossbow that you can safely de-cog," said McCutchen.
He showed a new Ten Point Crossbow. His family owns Paducah Shooter's Supply.
He educates people on archery, teaching the do's and don'ts.
"Know what's beyond your target, not just your target. You don't obviously run with an arrow. There's lots of different things," said McCutchen.
He said finding the proper arrow is also crucial to an archer's safety.
"If you're not careful, you could get a very under-spined arrow or very flimsy arrow. If you were to shoot that in a higher pounded bow, it could possibly make the arrow explode."
Safety is an important factor in any outdoor activity, but when hunting, people need to make sure they do everything to keep themselves and others safe.
That includes securing their guns and themselves in their deer stands.
Joel Artis works with Radix Hunting, Blinds and Cameras. He showcased different equipment, including deer stands.
"It's hard to fall out," said Artis.
He showed his company's solution to falling out of a deer stand.
This is the soft shell hunting blind that compares to the hard shell blinds," said Artis. "And in hunting history, now it's really catering to the enclosed box lines. Couple reasons: for safety reasons, older generation of hunters, crossbow hunting."
Whether you and your family are looking for fishing equipment, hunting gear, or outdoor equipment, remember: safety is important.
There are experts in different fields at the expo to answer your outdoor questions.
It is a three-day expo, running from Friday to Sunday.
There will be seminars, trophy contests, and more.
For more information on tickets and the event, visit the event website.