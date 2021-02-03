FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A legislative panel has taken no action on impeachment petitions against Kentucky’s governor and attorney general.
The House panel met behind closed doors for more than 3 1/2 hours Wednesday.
Once the lawmakers reconvened, the committee chairman said that motions filed in conjunction with the petition seeking the ouster of GOP Attorney General Daniel Cameron would be denied. The chairman, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, then adjourned the meeting.
A follow-up committee meeting was not immediately announced. Nemes declined to take questions from reporters. The panel consists of four Republicans and three Democrats.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3tAlKFQ