FRANKFORT, KY– The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) is now accepting applications for $75 million in grants for vocational school upgrades.
“Vocational schools play a crucial role preparing our people for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “My administration will always put education first, and that includes making sure our school facilities have the structural upgrades and technology needed to serve our students into the future.”
Eligible schools can receive up to $10 million for renovations. Applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, Aug. 13. Funding will be awarded by the SFCC on Sept. 1.
Applicants will be scored on the following criteria:
- Age of current vocational education facility;
- Financial need;
- Enrollment in job creation and training programs as a percentage of total district enrollment;
- Unemployment rate by county as of May 2021; and
- Quality of the planning and district facility plan.
Funding for the grants comes from the Better Kentucky Plan. The plan utilizes more than $750 in federal funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act to boost the state's economy by building new schools, delivering clean drinking water and expanding access to broadband.