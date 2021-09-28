LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury in Fayette County, Kentucky, has declined to indict six University of Kentucky football players on first-degree burglary charges.
The charges were brought last month following a police investigation of an incident last March at a private party.
Lexington police arrested Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Devito Tisdale, Joel Williams, Earnest Sanders IV and Andru Phillips on Aug. 19. Tisdale was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims. That charge was also dropped.
Kentucky football spokeswoman Susan Lax confirmed Tuesday the players have been cleared to return to practice after being suspended from team activities while their cases were pending.