LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky are responding to a shooting at a mall.
The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting at the Fayette Mall occurred around 4 p.m. ET Sunday. Police said later that the incident did not involve an active shooter.
Police said the mall was being evacuated, police officers were checking each store and that mall patrons and employees were being sheltered on public transportation buses.
Further details were not immediately released. Police were asking residents to avoid the area.
Alicia Spurlock told the Lexington Herald-Leader that she and her daughter had just left a store inside the mall when they heard multiple gunshots. “It took me a minute to register what that was,” Spurlock said. “Everybody just started running.”
The University of Kentucky says its counseling center is mobilizing resources for students who make have been traumatized by the shooting. In a statement, UK President Eli Capilouto writes: "As a community of concern and care, we must be a safe harbor for each other during these times. Our thoughs and prayers are with out Lexington community, the victims and their families and loved ones."
The statement continues "I urge anyone in need, or suffering in the aftermath of sensless violence like this, to reach out and connect. Asking for help in a time of need is not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of strength. It is an acknowledgement that we are part of a community that cares."
