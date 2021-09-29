FRANKFORT, KY– The Kentucky Primary Care Association (KCPA) is launching a digital advertising campaigned to encourage high school student-athletes to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The "Stay in the Game" campaign will target specific sporting events and geographical areas using geofencing digital technology. The hope is to avoid possible delays and cancellations of high school sporting events that might be caused by Covid.
Fifteen and thirty second videos will appear on Youtube and other social media apps such as Instagram.
“Fully vaccinated teenagers are much more likely to stay in the game, regardless of what sport they play,” said KPCA Chief Operating Officer Molly Lewis. “Everyone wants the games, matches, meets, and other events to go on uninterrupted. If the players are vaccinated then they have a much better chance of getting in a full season. The vaccines provide the best shot for our high school student-athletes to safely play the games they love with their teammates, coaches, and family members by their side.”
Ads are already online. The campaign will last through Memorial Day 2022.
Click here for information on the Covid vaccine and nearby vaccination sites.