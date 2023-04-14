PADUCAH — Are you registered to vote?
If you live in Kentucky, your deadline to register to vote in the May 16 primary election is 4 p.m. on April 17.
If you would like to register online, you can do so by clicking here.
Be sure to double-check that your name, address, phone number, email, and social security number are listed and correct on your voter registration.
Additionally, remember that as long as you turn 18-years-old on or before November 7, 2023, you can register to vote in the Kentucky May Primary.
Kentucky's primaries are closed. That means you must be registered as either a Democrat or Republican to vote in a primary, and you must vote based on your party affiliation.
You can change your party affiliation, but the deadline to do so in Kentucky was Dec. 31, 2022.
Absentee ballots
If you are registered to vote, you may vote by mail using an absentee ballot if you meet any of the following criteria:
- You are a uniformed-service or overseas voter
- You are a student who temporarily lives out-of-country
- You are temporarily residing outside Kentucky (e.g., vacationers)
- You are incarcerated but not convicted
- Your job takes you outside the county for all days and hours the polling place is open
- You are of advanced age or suffers from a disability or illness
- You are a participant in the Secretary of State’s Address Confidentiality Program
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 2, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to request an absentee ballot, you may do so by clicking here or calling either (502) 574-5886 or (502) 574-5889.