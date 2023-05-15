PADUCAH — In-person voting in Kentucky's Primary Election begins on Tuesday, May 16. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you don't know your polling place, scroll to find it below or visit elect.ky.gov.
Ballard County
Kevil Community Center
Wyatt Avenue
Kevil, KY 42053
Precincts: A101, A102, A103
LaCenter Baptist Church Annex
421 Broadway
LaCenter, KY 42056
Precincts: B101, B102
Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church
12304 Wickliffe Road
Kevil, KY 42053
Precincts: C101, C102, C103, C104
Barlow City Hall
139 N 4th Street
Barlow, KY 42024
Precincts: D101, D102
Ballard Courthouse
132 N 4th Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Precincts: E101, E102
Caldwell
Southside Baptist Life Center
106 Nichols St.
Princeton, KY 42445
Precincts: ALL
Fredonia Lions Club
511 W. Shelby Street
Fredonia, KY 42411
Precincts: A101
Donaldson Baptist Church
104 Enon Road
Princeton, KY 42445
Precincts: A102
Crossroads Christian Church
1818 Friendship Road
Princeton, KY 42445
Precincts: C101
Calloway
CFSB Center
1401 State Route 121 North
Murray, KY 42071
Precincts: ALL
New Concord Church of Christ
121 Artesian Dr
New Concord, KY 42076
Precincts: ALL
Elm Grove Baptist Church
6483 State Route 94 East
Murray, KY 42071
Precincts: ALL
Hazel Baptist Church
101 3rd St
Hazel, KY 42049
Precincts: All
Southwest Elementary School
3426 Wiswell Rd
Murray, KY 42071
Precincts: All
North Elementary School
2928 Brinn Rd
Murray, KY 42071
Precincts: All
Carlisle
Extension Office
65 John Roberts Rd
Bardwell, KY 42023
Precincts: A101, A102
St. Charles Parish Hall
6922 St Rt 408 W
Bardwell, KY 42023
Precincts: B102
Arlington City Hall
37 St Rt 80 E
Arlington, KY 42021
Precincts: C101, C102
Cunningham Fire Dept
Hwy 62 E Cunningham
Cunningham, KY 42035
Precincts: B101
Crittenden
Marion Baptist Church Family Life Center
131 E. Depot St.
Marion, KY 42064
Precincts: All
Deer Creek Baptist Church
69 Deer Creek Road
Marion, KY 42064
Precincts: B101, B102
Mexico Baptist Church
175 Mexico Road
Marion, KY 42064
Precincts: E101, D102
Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department
35 Providence Road
Marion, KY 42064
Precincts: F102
Repton Baptist Church
6280 U.S. 60 E.
Marion, KY 42064
Precincts: A102
Fulton
Cayce United Methodist Church
195 State Route 94 E
Fulton, KY 42041
Precincts: B101, B104
Fulton City High School
700 Stephen Beale Dr
Fulton, KY 42041
Precincts: A101, A102, A103, B102
Fulton County Office Building
2216 Myron Cory Dr
Hickman, KY 42050
Precincts: C102, C103, D101, D102, D103
Graves
Graves County High School
1120 Eagles Way
Mayfield, KY 42066
Precincts: ALL
Mayfield High School
700 Douthitt St
Mayfield, KY 42066
Precincts: ALL
Sedalia Elementary
5252 State Route 97
Mayfield, KY 42066
Precincts: ALL
Trace Creek Life Center
3577 State Route 131
Mayfield, KY 42066
Precincts: ALL
Wingo Elementary
449 Lebanon St
Wingo, KY 42088
Precincts: ALL
Fancy Farm Elementary
270 State Route 339
Fancy Farm, KY 42039
Precincts: ALL
Symsonia Elementary School
11730 State Route 131
Symsonia, KY 42082
Precincts: ALL
Community Fellowship Church
90 State Route 408 W
Hickory, KY 42051
Precincts: ALL
Cuba Church of Christ
51 Cuba School Rd
Mayfield, KY 42066
Precincts: ALL
Hickman
Columbus Park Activities Building
350 Park Road
Columbus, KY 42032
Precincts: ALL
Hickman County Extension Office
329 James H Phillips Dr
Clinton, KY 42031
Precincts: ALL
Fulgham Fire Station
6467 State Route 58 E
Clinton, KY 42031
Precincts: ALL
Livingston
North Livingston Elementary Schhol
1372 US HWY 60 East
Burna, KY 42028
Precincts: ALL
South Livingston Elementary
850 Cutoff Road
Smithland, KY 42081
Precincts: ALL
Lyon
Lamasco Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
12592 ST RT 93 S
Eddyville, KY 42038
Precincts: A101
Lyon Convention Center
0 Lee S Jones Park Rd
Eddyville, KY 42038
Precincts: A102
Lyon County Library
261 Commerce St
Eddyville, KY 42038
Precincts: B101
Lyon County Rescue Squad
658 US Hwy 62 E
Eddyville, KY 42038
Precincts: B102
American Legion Bldg
373 Lakeshore Dr
Kuttawa, KY 42055
Precincts: C101
Fire District 2 Bldg
5464 US Hwy 62 W
Kuttawa, KY 42055
Precincts: C102
Marshall
Benton Elementary School
208 W 11th St
Benton, KY 42025
Precincts: ALL
South Marshall Fire Department
8280 Aurora Hwy
Benton, KY 42025
Precincts: ALL
South Marshall Middle School
2211 US 641
Benton, KY 42025
Precincts: ALL
Marshall County High School
416 High School Rd
Benton, KY 42025
Precincts: ALL
Jonathan Elementary School
9207 US HWY 68 E
Benton, KY 42025
Precincts: ALL
Calvert City Elementary School
563 5th Ave SE
Calvert City, KY 42029
Precincts: ALL
Sharpe Elementary School
8400 US HWY 68 W
Benton, KY 42025
Precincts: ALL
McCracken
McCracken County Road Department
3700 Coleman Road
Paducah, KY 42001
Precincts: C107, C106
McCracken County Extension Office
2025 New Holt Road
PADUCAH, KY 42001
Precincts: C109, C108, C129
Paducah Convention Center
415 Park Ave.
PADUCAH, KY 42003
Precincts: C102, A102, A119
Murray State University-Paducah
4430 Sunset Ave.
PADUCAH, KY 42001
Precincts: C128, C122
Lone Oak Elementary School
301 Cumberland Ave.
PADUCAH, KY 42001
Precincts: B123, B126
Knights of Columbus St. Johns
6725 US 45
PADUCAH, KY 42001
Precincts: A118, A120, B122, B119,B127
Paducah Middle School
342 Lone Oak Road
PADUCAH, KY 42001
Precincts: C125,C123,C119,C120,C121
McCracken County High School
6530 OLD HWY 60
PADUCAH, KY 42001
Precincts: B125, B124, C110, C112
Reidland Middle School
5347 Benton Road
PADUCAH, KY 42003
Precincts: A112,A113,A115,A116,A134
Emma Morgan Elementary School
2200 S 28TH
PADUCAH, KY 42003
Precincts: A104, A106, B118, B116
Lone Oak Elementary School
260 Bleich Road
PADUCAH, KY 42003
Precincts: A122, A121, B117, B129