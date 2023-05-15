polls

PADUCAH — In-person voting in Kentucky's Primary Election begins on Tuesday, May 16. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you don't know your polling place, scroll to find it below or visit elect.ky.gov.

Ballard County 

Kevil Community Center

Wyatt Avenue

Kevil, KY 42053

Precincts: A101, A102, A103

LaCenter Baptist Church Annex

421 Broadway

LaCenter, KY 42056

Precincts: B101, B102

Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church

12304 Wickliffe Road

Kevil, KY 42053

Precincts: C101, C102, C103, C104

Barlow City Hall

139 N 4th Street

Barlow, KY 42024

Precincts: D101, D102

Ballard Courthouse

132 N 4th Street

Wickliffe, KY 42087

Precincts: E101, E102

Caldwell

Southside Baptist Life Center

106 Nichols St.

Princeton, KY 42445

Precincts: ALL

Fredonia Lions Club

511 W. Shelby Street

Fredonia, KY 42411

Precincts: A101

Donaldson Baptist Church

104 Enon Road

Princeton, KY 42445

Precincts: A102

Crossroads Christian Church

1818 Friendship Road

Princeton, KY 42445

Precincts: C101

Calloway 

CFSB Center

1401 State Route 121 North

Murray, KY 42071

Precincts: ALL

New Concord Church of Christ

121 Artesian Dr

New Concord, KY 42076

Precincts: ALL

Elm Grove Baptist Church

6483 State Route 94 East

Murray, KY 42071

Precincts: ALL

Hazel Baptist Church

101 3rd St

Hazel, KY 42049

Precincts: All

Southwest Elementary School

3426 Wiswell Rd

Murray, KY 42071

Precincts: All

North Elementary School

2928 Brinn Rd

Murray, KY 42071

Precincts: All

Carlisle

Extension Office         

65 John Roberts Rd

Bardwell, KY 42023

Precincts: A101, A102

St. Charles Parish Hall

6922 St Rt 408 W

Bardwell, KY 42023

Precincts: B102

Arlington City Hall

37 St Rt 80 E

Arlington, KY 42021

Precincts: C101, C102

Cunningham Fire Dept

Hwy 62 E Cunningham

Cunningham, KY 42035

Precincts: B101

Crittenden

Marion Baptist Church Family Life Center

131 E. Depot St.

Marion, KY 42064

Precincts: All

Deer Creek Baptist Church

69 Deer Creek Road

Marion, KY 42064

Precincts: B101, B102

Mexico Baptist Church

175 Mexico Road

Marion, KY 42064

Precincts: E101, D102

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department

35 Providence Road

Marion, KY 42064

Precincts: F102

Repton Baptist Church

6280 U.S. 60 E.

Marion, KY 42064

Precincts: A102

Fulton

Cayce United Methodist Church

195 State Route 94 E

Fulton, KY 42041

Precincts: B101, B104

Fulton City High School

700 Stephen Beale Dr

Fulton, KY 42041

Precincts: A101, A102, A103, B102

Fulton County Office Building

2216 Myron Cory Dr

Hickman, KY 42050

Precincts: C102, C103, D101, D102, D103

Graves

Graves County High School

1120 Eagles Way

Mayfield, KY 42066

Precincts: ALL

Mayfield High School

700 Douthitt St

Mayfield, KY 42066

Precincts: ALL

Sedalia Elementary

5252 State Route 97

Mayfield, KY 42066

Precincts: ALL

Trace Creek Life Center

3577 State Route 131

Mayfield, KY 42066

Precincts: ALL

Wingo Elementary

449 Lebanon St

Wingo, KY 42088

Precincts: ALL

Fancy Farm Elementary

270 State Route 339

Fancy Farm, KY 42039

Precincts: ALL

Symsonia Elementary School

11730 State Route 131

Symsonia, KY 42082

Precincts: ALL

Community Fellowship Church

90 State Route 408 W

Hickory, KY 42051

Precincts: ALL

Cuba Church of Christ

51 Cuba School Rd

Mayfield, KY 42066

Precincts: ALL

Hickman

Columbus Park Activities Building

350 Park Road

Columbus, KY 42032

Precincts: ALL

Hickman County Extension Office

329 James H Phillips Dr

Clinton, KY 42031

Precincts: ALL

Fulgham Fire Station

6467 State Route 58 E

Clinton, KY 42031

Precincts: ALL

Livingston

North Livingston Elementary Schhol

1372 US HWY 60 East

Burna, KY 42028

Precincts: ALL

South Livingston Elementary

850 Cutoff Road

Smithland, KY 42081

Precincts: ALL

Lyon

Lamasco Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

12592 ST RT 93 S

Eddyville, KY 42038

Precincts: A101

Lyon Convention Center

0 Lee S Jones Park Rd

Eddyville, KY 42038

Precincts: A102

Lyon County Library

261 Commerce St

Eddyville, KY 42038

Precincts: B101

Lyon County Rescue Squad

658 US Hwy 62 E

Eddyville, KY 42038

Precincts: B102

American Legion Bldg

373 Lakeshore Dr

Kuttawa, KY 42055

Precincts: C101

Fire District 2 Bldg

5464 US Hwy 62 W

Kuttawa, KY 42055

Precincts: C102

Marshall

Benton Elementary School

208 W 11th St

Benton, KY 42025

Precincts: ALL

South Marshall Fire Department

8280 Aurora Hwy

Benton, KY 42025

Precincts: ALL

South Marshall Middle School

2211 US 641

Benton, KY 42025

Precincts: ALL

Marshall County High School

416 High School Rd

Benton, KY 42025

Precincts: ALL

Jonathan Elementary School

9207 US HWY 68 E

Benton, KY 42025

Precincts: ALL

Calvert City Elementary School

563 5th Ave SE

Calvert City, KY 42029

Precincts: ALL

Sharpe Elementary School

8400 US HWY 68 W

Benton, KY 42025

Precincts: ALL

McCracken

McCracken County Road Department

3700 Coleman Road

Paducah, KY 42001

Precincts: C107, C106

McCracken County Extension Office

2025 New Holt Road

PADUCAH, KY 42001

Precincts: C109, C108, C129

Paducah Convention Center

415 Park Ave.

PADUCAH, KY 42003

Precincts: C102, A102, A119

Murray State University-Paducah

4430 Sunset Ave.

PADUCAH, KY 42001

Precincts: C128, C122

Lone Oak Elementary School

301 Cumberland Ave.

PADUCAH, KY 42001

Precincts: B123, B126

Knights of Columbus St. Johns

6725 US 45

PADUCAH, KY 42001

Precincts: A118, A120, B122, B119,B127

Paducah Middle School

342 Lone Oak Road

PADUCAH, KY 42001

Precincts: C125,C123,C119,C120,C121

McCracken County High School

6530 OLD HWY 60

PADUCAH, KY 42001

Precincts: B125, B124, C110, C112

Reidland Middle School

5347 Benton Road

PADUCAH, KY 42003

Precincts: A112,A113,A115,A116,A134

Emma Morgan Elementary School

2200 S 28TH

PADUCAH, KY 42003

Precincts: A104, A106, B118, B116

Lone Oak Elementary School

260 Bleich Road

PADUCAH, KY 42003

Precincts: A122, A121, B117, B129