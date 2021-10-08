PADUCAH — If you have Monday off, you may be hitting the road for the long weekend. There are some steps you should take to be safer behind the wheel.
Historically, October is one of the most likely months for fatal collisions in Kentucky, according to the state. This time last year there were 270 injuries and eight deaths on Kentucky roadways. Trooper Sarah Burgess with Kentucky State Police Post 1 explained how the state is working to change that.
"We're going to focus on speeding violations and occupant protection violations, which includes seat belts, booster seats, child restraint devices," Burgess said. "We're going to look at our more highly trafficked areas, so the interstate and highways."
A key piece to safety that may seem obvious is wearing your seat belt. Burgess emphasized the importance of wearing one anytime you drive anywhere.
"The lack of a seat belt greatly increases your risk of serious physical injury if you are involved in a collision," Burgess said. "Seat belts save lives."
For drivers, be sure you're following the speed limit. It's especially important with the amount of work zones currently in place throughout the state.
"We've got a work zone on I-24 and a work zone on U.S. 62. Both of those have troopers detailed to them while there are workers present to ensure the safety of those workers and to bring the public's awareness to those work zones," Burgess said. "Slow people down, make sure that people are moving over when they're seeing construction vehicles and emergency vehicles out there."
The Operation Crash Reduction campaign lasts until Oct. 11.